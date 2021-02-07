By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – Tom Brady and the Buccanneers will have another weapon available to them tonight in Super Bowl LV.
Despite being out with a knee injury in the NFC Championship game against Green Bay, Antonio Brown is on the active roster tonight.
It’s not known if he will be part of the starting offense tonight, but he will be available to play against Kansas City in the championship game.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face-off tonight in Super Bowl LV at 6:30 on KDKA and the CBS Sports App.