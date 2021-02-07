PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many people usually get together with friends and family to enjoy the big game on Super Bowl Sunday.

But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the CDC is advising against that.

However, if you do plan on hosting or attending a party, there are a number of things you should do to stay as safe as possible.

The CDC says the safest way to enjoy the big game is at home with your household.

But medical leaders know many people will still be going to parties, so there are some tips they have provided towards having a safer time.

One way to enjoy the game at home and still be with family and friends is to celebrate virtually.

The CDC says to wear your favorite gear, share recipes with your group, or start a group text so you can talk about the game and avoid contact.

If you do go out, you should continue to wear a mask indoors and outdoors when eating or drinking.

The CDC recommends avoiding close contact with anyone outside your household.

It urges everyone to avoid crowds or poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

If you’re hosting a viewing party, it’s suggested using a projector to watch it outside and stay six feet apart.

Remember to wash your hands often.

Earlier this week, local health experts expressed concerns that Super Bowl parties could lead to being super-spreader events.

Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Marc Itskowitz said, “It’s unusual the CDC is having any recommendations regarding the Super Bowl. That tells us we’re living in unusual times.”

Dr. Itskowitz also told KDKA most coronavirus transmission has stemmed from small household gatherings over the past year and “when you bring people into your home or go into someone else’s home, and especially for more than a few hours, that risk goes up significantly”.

