By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ZIONSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey commented on President Joe Biden’s presidency so far, the incoming impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump and the current factions within the Republican Party.

Toomey said that he disagreed with the Biden administration’s current plan of passing COVID-19 relief without the support of Republicans.

“It’s not an economy in collapse the way it was in March,” Toomey said. “Today, we have serious problems for workers in the restaurant, hospitality, travel and entertainment sectors. That’s really a handful of places and if those folks have fallen through the cracks of the trillions of dollars we’ve already spent that’s been meant to help them, then let’s have a conversation about how to help those folks.”

Toomey also mentioned that President Joe Biden was “governing from the hard left” despite “speeches about unity.”

As for former President Donald Trump, Toomey maintained that he believes the former president should have resigned while he held the executive office. However, Toomey did not give a clear indication of how he would vote during the upcoming impeachment trial.

“Now starting Tuesday, I’m going to be juror, and my job is going to be to objectively evaluate the very specific article of impeachment that has been presented to us. And that’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to listen to the arguments on both sides, and make the decision that I think is right.”

When asked about the likelihood about former President Donald Trump being impeached by fellow Republicans, Toomey cited the high number of Republicans who voted to dismiss the trial outright and said that “it was very unlikely.”

Toomey also had decisive words about his colleagues, such as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“There should be no place in the Republican Party for people who believe in insane conspiracy theories like QAnon. That is madness, that has nothing to do with conservatism, that has nothing to do with the Republican Party,” Toomey said.