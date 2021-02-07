CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The young defenseman has five points in his first seven games.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the Penguins may not have come away with victory on the road in New York on Saturday night, there was still one positive thing to highlight.

As rookie defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s continues to excel in his debut season, Saturday’s game against the Islanders brought a memorable moment — his first NHL goal.

Joseph has now scored five points in his first seven games in the National Hockey League.

Jake Guentzel said Joseph has been “excellent” and “fun to watch.”

The Penguins will now have a few days off following schedule changes due to COVID issues among the New Jersey Devils and will take the ice next on Thursday, again facing the New York Islanders.