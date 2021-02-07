By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone seems to have an opinion on this year’s Super Bowl, and that includes Pittsburgh’s very own NHL team.

Some players, like Jake Guentzel, Chad Ruhwedel, Colton Sceviour, Drew O’Connor, Brandon Tanev, Sam Lafferty and Casey DeSmith, are predicting the Kansas City Chiefs will win tonight.

“Put your mortgage on the Chiefs,” Tanev said.

Whose side are you on today? Chiefs: Guentzel, Ruhwedel, Sceviour, O’Connor, Tanev, Lafferty, DeSmith Buccaneers: Matheson, Dumoulin, Weber, Rust, Czuczman, Crosby ¯\_(ツ)_/¯: Jarry and Joseph pic.twitter.com/PRn7C3Z2Di — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2021

Others, such as Mike Matheson, Brian Dumoulin, Yannick Weber, Bryan Rust, Kevin Czuczman and Sidney Crosby think it is more likely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a shot at winning.

“I think Brady will pull it out,” Weber said.

Other Penguins did not have an opinion about the game.

While Pierre-Olivier Joesph said he was going to enjoy the game, Tristan Jarry was more ambivalent.

“I couldn’t tell you who is playing,” Jarry said.