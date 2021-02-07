By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have agreed to a minor-league deal with pitcher Chasen Shreve.
The left-handed pitcher will also be invited to the big league camp.
Shreve most recently spent time with the New York Mets, in 17 appearances, he had 34 strikeouts, a 3.96 ERA, and a 1-0 record.
He was selected in the 11th round of the 2010 first-year player draft by the Atlanta Braves and made his MLB debut in 2014 with Atlanta.
Shreve has a 17-8 record with two saves, 268 strikeouts, and a 37.4 career ERA.