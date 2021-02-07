By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following Alan Faneca’s and Bill Nunn’s being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Steelers team president Art Rooney II was among those to offer congratulations to the former offensive lineman and scout.

Rooney said in part that Faneca was a unique player in that he was “big and strong,” but also praised Faneca’s mobility.

A message from #Steelers President Art Rooney II to @ProFootballHOF Class of 2021 member @afan66: pic.twitter.com/aYnvkBRxMl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 7, 2021

Rooney referenced this combination while remembering Faneca’s key block in Super Bowl XL in 2006 that helped spring Willie Parker’s 75-yard touchdown run that is still an NFL record.

Faneca was elected into the Hall of Fame along with former Steelers scout Bill Nunn. The two will be honored in Canton in August. Alongside these two will be former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, and former Steelers defensive backs Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell.

Canton is going Black and Gold in August. HOF Inductions: -Bill Cowher

-Troy Polamalu

-Donnie Shell

-Bill Nunn

-Alan Faneca Cowboys-Steelers HOF game. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 7, 2021

Rooney also congratulated Nunn in a separate post, saying that things Nunn taught several key members of the Steelers organization are still apparent in everyday work.