PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Legendary Steelers scout Bill Nunn is going into this year’s class of inductees at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nunn will be enshrined as a “contributor.”

And boy, did Nunn ever contribute.

Nunn is no longer with us, but his granddaughter Cydney Nunn is thrilled about the long-overdue honor.

Nunn is credited with scouting and recruiting the legendary players who formed the steel curtain of the ’70s.

It came at a time when there weren’t many Black players in the league.

However, Nunn followed these guys, who played at Historically Black Colleges And Universities.

Players that included: Mel Blount, L.C. Greenwood, and John Stallworth.

They never would have been Pittsburgh Steelers had it not been for Bill Nunn.

Granddaughter Cydney credits Nunn with helping form the Steel Curtain.

“It’s absolutely well deserved,” she said. “I would say that no one from that 70’s dynasty would say that they would have done what they did without him.”

Bill’s widow Frances learned about the honor last August.

She died the night it was announced.