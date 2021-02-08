By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – The Butler VA Health Care System is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend.RELATED: Stimulus Check Latest: Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?
The clinic will be on Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last, at the New Castle Road campus in Butler. Appointments are not required.RELATED: Mayor Bill Peduto Asks Gov. Tom Wolf For Prioritize COVID-19 Vaccinations For Teachers
To get the vaccine, veterans have to be 65 years or older, eligible for and enrolled in VA health care and receive health care at a Butler VA facility, including outpatient clinics. They also shouldn’t have had any vaccinations in the past two weeks.
Veterans who meet the criteria but can’t make it are asked to contact the call center at 878-271-6753.MORE: Statewide Virtual Photo Exhibit To Document COVID-19 Pandemic
Veterans not enrolled in VA health care can apply online or call 878-271-6645.