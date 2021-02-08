SUPER BOWL:Vote for your favorite commercial that aired during Super Bowl LV!
There are several eligibility requirements veterans must meet for the clinic, like being 65 years or older.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – The Butler VA Health Care System is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend.

The clinic will be on Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last, at the New Castle Road campus in Butler. Appointments are not required.

To get the vaccine, veterans have to be 65 years or older, eligible for and enrolled in VA health care and receive health care at a Butler VA facility, including outpatient clinics. They also shouldn’t have had any vaccinations in the past two weeks.

Veterans who meet the criteria but can’t make it are asked to contact the call center at 878-271-6753.

Veterans not enrolled in VA health care can apply online or call 878-271-6645.