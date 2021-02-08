By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A new, free registry has been set up to help Fayette County residents get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The registry is linked right on the county’s website under the yellow COVID-19 button on their navigation bar. Click here to be directed right to it.

If you have no computer or internet access, county residents can call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 724-466-4142. A recorded message will play, then after the beep you can leave your name, address and phone number.

Someone with the Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce will then get back to you. That person will take your information and manually register you for the vaccine.

The registry then works with the county’s partners, including WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital and several pharmacies around the area, to help you get the vaccine.

Those partners will look at the registry and call those at the top of the line to set up an appointment to get you vaccinated. It is contingent on vaccine supplies.

Also, right now, vaccines are only being given to those eligible under the Phase 1A classifications for older people and health care workers.

The Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce is also warning those signing up that if you encounter anyone, any link or any phone number that requires you to put in financial or credit card information, do not give it out. That is a scam.

