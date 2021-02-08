ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Gannon University is playing the Black national anthem before every home game of every sport, according to Go Erie.
Go Erie reports the men’s basketball coach approached the school’s administration about adding “Lift Every Voice and Sing” after the “Star-Spangled Banner” before their games. Coach Kelvin Jefferson told Go Erie the administration was “100 percent for it” and decided to play it before all games.
Go Erie reports college athletes and other coaches say the school’s decision shows unity and inclusion.