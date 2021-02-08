TAMPA, Fla. (KDKA) — One special moment during last night’s Super Bowl was the coin toss.

James Martin is a Marine veteran from Beaver County, and he served as one of three honorary captains at the Super Bowl.

Martin, a wounded warrior, was there for what he does back here in Pittsburgh to help so many others.

An already humble man, Martin was very humbled by how he and his wife Renee were treated all weekend.

“You come out of the airport and it’s all of a sudden 77 degrees. It’s hot. And you roll past the stadium, you see it lit up with all the signage. You’re driving past and you see it, you’re seeing all this life, everybody readied up in jerseys, see the helmets, and it’s like ‘this is it, we’re really here,” Martin said.

From the time they were met at the plane through all the excitement of Saturday and everything on Sunday, the NFL made the Martin’s feel special as James stood on the field in awe of his surroundings.

“Everything since that first call has been once in a lifetime. And I’ll cherish that for as long as I live,” Martin said.

From euphoria and now back to reality, James and Renee are already on their way back to the frigid weather here in Pittsburgh.

