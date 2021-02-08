By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was shot and killed in Lawrenceville.
Police say the shooting happened Monday night. The victim was found inside a vehicle that hit a utility pole on the 4400 block of Davison Street around 9 p.m.
The woman was shot in the head, law enforcement says. Officials are investigating.
Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or if anyone was arrested.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.