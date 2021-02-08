By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is officially running for the U.S. Senate.

His candidacy was announced early. Monday morning.

“Thank you to all 35,000 of the folks who chipped in a few dollars and encouraged me to run for Senate, today I am excited to announce that I am running,and I am glad to have the support of people in all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties,” said John Fetterman. “I’m running for the United States Senate for the same reason I ran for Lieutenant Governor in 2018 and Mayor of Braddock 16 years ago, because I believe in a set of core truths. I believe in the dignity of work and the dignity of a paycheck. I believe the union way of life is sacred. I believe in healthcare as a fundamental, basic human right. I believe in environmental justice, I believe our criminal justice system needs a significant overhaul. I believe that the war on drugs needs to stop and we need to legalize marijuana across this country. I believe that the LGBTQIA community deserves the same rights and protections that the rest of us enjoy in this country. I believe that every community and every county in Pennsylvania is worth fighting for. As a member of the United States Senate, I will never stop fighting for these core values and these communities, just as I have for the last 20 years.”

Last week, he registered with the Federal Election Commission.

There’s no word on when he will officially announce his candidacy to replace Senator Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election.

After announcing he was considering a run for Senator Toomey’s seat, Fetterman raised over $1 million in two weeks.

Prior to becoming Lieutenant Governor, Fetterman was the mayor of Braddock for 14 years.

