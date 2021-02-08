By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A South Carolina man has been charged with homicide for the cold case death of a 60-year-old woman in Pennsylvania.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that 35-year-old Christopher Kowalski was arrested and charged for the murder of Jean Tuggy, who was shot twice by a 9mm pistol in her Pine Grove Mills home in 2016.

“Jean died more than five years ago and her family has not had closure since,” said Shapiro in a release. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our lawyers, investigators, and fellow members of law enforcement who never gave up on this case, the arrest of Christopher Kowalski is the first step toward putting her murderer behind bars. The Tuggy family has waited too long for justice, but we hope this news helps them heal.”

The release said Kowalski, a former coworker of the victim, was viewed as a potential suspect during the investigation, which revealed that he was romantically interested in Tuggy. Investigators also learned that Kowalski owned a 9mm pistol that he later sold. Law enforcement, according to the release, tracked down the gun, and an examination revealed it had many of the same traits as the murder weapon.

Kowalski, according to the attorney general’s office, moved to South Carolina after Tuggy’s death. The release said he admitted to the murder when agents went to South Carolina.