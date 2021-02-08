By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In efforts to tackle food insecurity, some college students are now eligible to apply for and receive food assistance through SNAP.

Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Pennsylvania Department of Education announced the temporary expansion of eligibility to certain college students.

Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, college students must now meet the following requirements to be deemed eligible:

Be enrolled at least part-time

Have proof of eligibility for a state or federal work study program

Have an estimated family contribution of $0 on their federal student aid determination

“Our ways of life and routines have changed to keep ourselves and our communities safe from this virus. Jobs that students would normally work on campuses or around their schools may have reduced hours or are not an option anymore, meaning that students and families with more limited resources may be struggling even more to meet their most essential needs,” said Teresa Miller, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Applications for SNAP can be submitted online at online.

The eligibility will stay in place until 30 days after the public health emergency ends. DHS says from what the Biden administration has said, it’s “more than likely” to be something that will help families for the remainder of the pandemic.

Miller said the Wolf administration is urging Congress to make this change permanent.