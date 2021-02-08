SUPER BOWL:Vote for your favorite commercial that aired during Super Bowl LV!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania First Lady’s Office is organizing a statewide virtual photo exhibit.

Called “Our Lens: Sharing Our Common Views,” it documents Pennsylvanians’ fight against COVID-19.

The exhibit covers three themes: our heroes, our lives and our communities.

To learn more about “The One Lens” exhibit and how to submit a photo, you can go online.