By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Mike Sullivan as quarterbacks coach, Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.RELATED: Vote For Your Favorite Super Bowl LV Commercial
It was reported last week that the Steelers were going to hire Sullivan, who was a QBs coach with the New York Giants and most recently the Denver Broncos.
He also won’t be the only coach Mike Sullivan in Pittsburgh, joining the Pens’ head coach.
Wait, Coach Mike Sullivan? 🧐 https://t.co/MJqF4DxuvV pic.twitter.com/aWeNupjzGlRELATED: Long List Of Players, Coaches, Staff Members With Pittsburgh Ties Become Super Bowl Champions With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 8, 2021
Morgan spent six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as the offensive line coach and was named the offensive line coach of the year by Pro Football Focus in 2015.
Tomsho was the wide receivers coach and strength and conditioning coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Clair. He spent some time at Pitt as an offensive assistant, where he worked with offensive coordinator and previous QBs coach Matt Canada.MORE: 'You Don't Leave My Heart Very Far'; Former Steelers Coach Bill Cowher Opens Up About Leaving Coaching, Ben Roethlisberger, The Future Of The Team
The changes come as the Steelers continue shaking up their coaching staff after a disappointing post-season.