By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (KDKA) — In a big win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, several players, coaches, and staff members with Pittsburgh ties etched their names into the history books by becoming Super Bowl Champions.

Former Woodland Hills Wolverine Rob Gronkowski and former Steeler Antonio Brown teamed up to score Tampa Bay’s first three touchdowns in last night’s Super Bowl 55 win.

Jordan Whitehead, a graduate of Central Valley and the University of Pittsburgh played both his high school and college football here in Pittsburgh. LeSean McCoy joins Whitehead as a fellow Pitt Panther now playing in Tampa.

Gronkowski and Whitehead aren’t the only players who won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay that played his high school football here in the WPIAL.

Justin Watson attended South Fayette while A.Q. Shipley attended Moon High School before going on to Penn State. Chris Godwin joins Shipley as a Penn State alum on the Bucs’ roster as well.

Several other former Steelers still active in the NFL are now champions — Ross Cockrell and Steve McClendon both moved on to Tampa Bay after having left Pittsburgh.

There are a few former Steelers players that are now retired but have moved on to coaching in Tampa Bay as well. Byron Leftwich, Antwaan Randle El, and Larry Foote have all found a coaching home under former Steelers offensive coordinator and former Temple head coach Bruce Arians.

Other Buccaneers staff members or coaches with Pittsburgh ties include:

Roger Kingdom, speed and conditioning coach who attended Pitt

Cody Grimm, defensive assistant, Pittsburgh native and son of Russ Grimm

Tom Moore, assistant coach, former Steelers assistant

Anthony Piroli, strength and conditioning coach, an Aliquippa native

Nick Rapone, safeties coach, former Pitt assistant, New Castle native

Harold Godwin, assistant coach, former Steelers offensive line coach

