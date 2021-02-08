SUPER BOWL:Vote for your favorite commercial that aired during Super Bowl LV!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest forecast from meteorologist Ron Smiley!By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good cold Monday morning to you.

Yes it is cold, but it is also the second week of February so can you really be surprised?

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

At least wind speeds are down for those who have to work in the cold.

Morning lows will probably bottom out near 7 degrees with highs in the mid-to-upper 20’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

I have the noon temperature at just 16 degrees.

I think at this point, the bigger story is possible snow chances over the next couple of days.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

While there will be some isolated snow showers around through the day today along I-80, The next real round of snow is set to arrive overnight with snow totals region wide sitting at 2-4 inches.

There obviously will be areas that see more than 4 inches of snow.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

I think most people easily see 2 inches with the average amount of snow falling being between 3 inches to 4 inches.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

More snow is expected this week with another chance for snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (early look shows 3 – 5 inches could fall) and over the weekend where we could potentially have a couple of inches of additional snow depending on what temperatures do.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.