PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good cold Monday morning to you.

Yes it is cold, but it is also the second week of February so can you really be surprised?

At least wind speeds are down for those who have to work in the cold.

Morning lows will probably bottom out near 7 degrees with highs in the mid-to-upper 20’s.

I have the noon temperature at just 16 degrees.

I think at this point, the bigger story is possible snow chances over the next couple of days.

While there will be some isolated snow showers around through the day today along I-80, The next real round of snow is set to arrive overnight with snow totals region wide sitting at 2-4 inches.

There obviously will be areas that see more than 4 inches of snow.

I think most people easily see 2 inches with the average amount of snow falling being between 3 inches to 4 inches.

More snow is expected this week with another chance for snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (early look shows 3 – 5 inches could fall) and over the weekend where we could potentially have a couple of inches of additional snow depending on what temperatures do.

