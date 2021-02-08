By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a fire at a high-rise building in Duquesne on Monday night.
More than 80 people were evacuated from the Grant Towers Apartments on Grant Avenue, officials said. Smoke was coming out of a unit on the seventh floor.
The fire chief said no one was hurt or trapped, but there is a lot of water damage that is keeping people out in the cold.
The American Red Cross is on the scene to assist anyone who may be displaced.