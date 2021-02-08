By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The plane clipped two tractor-trailers as it made its descent and landed in the westbound lanes just outside of Harrisburg on Monday night.
Two people were on board. They were not injured, and there were no injures on the ground.
Police say the plane’s engine failed.