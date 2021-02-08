SUPER BOWL:Vote for your favorite commercial that aired during Super Bowl LV!
Filed Under:Emergency Landing, Harrisburg, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News, Pennsylvania Turnpike

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The plane clipped two tractor-trailers as it made its descent and landed in the westbound lanes just outside of Harrisburg on Monday night.

Two people were on board. They were not injured, and there were no injures on the ground.

Police say the plane’s engine failed.