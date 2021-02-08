By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say suspected stolen electronics and jewelry were recovered from a home in central Pennsylvania.
State police said three people are facing charges related to the incident. Summer Weitoish, Samuel Bonsell and Shawn Moriarity have been charged with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property, including a 2020 Jeep Cherokee that was stolen from Altoona City in January, according to a police report.
Law enforcement says more than 50 cell phones, laptops, tablets, jewelry and other electronics were recovered from a house in Centre County on Saturday. Contact JR Pollick with Pennsylvania State Police Rockview at 814-355-7545 if you would like to claim any of the suspected stolen items.
The three suspects are in the Centre County Jail.