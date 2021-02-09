By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department announced people 65 years and older can get the coronavirus at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville starting Monday.

The county said in a release on Friday that an appointment is required, and appointments will be “extremely limited.” The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Soon after announcing the news, the county said on Twitter that “it appears that all available slots have been claimed. Users may try to find an appointment at the Monroeville POD on another day and may check back often to see if an appointment becomes available.”

Click here and scroll down to find the links to the latest days available to make an appointment.

“The links connect users to the PrepMod scheduling system used by ACHD and PA DOH. If a vaccination slot is available for a given day, the link will redirect to a page titled “Sign Up for Vaccinations – DoubleTree Monroeville” with the date of the clinic. Individuals will be able to enter their information and select a time for vaccination. Selecting a time for vaccination is the last step of the registration process. After scheduling an appointment, users will receive a confirmation email to the address provided during registration,” a release from the department said.

“If there are no slots available for a given day, users will be taken to the PA DOH’s Getting the COVID Vaccine guide. This guide contains an eligibility quiz and a map to help individuals locate a vaccine provider,” the release added.

The clinic was first announced last month, on the day Allegheny Health Network said it is suspending the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination for the general public due to the low amount of supply available on hand.

Click here for the Pennsylvania Department of Health vaccine information page.