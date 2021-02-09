By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting last summer in Brighton Heights.RELATED: Former Pittsburgh Firefighters Union President Dies
Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of Darnell McFadden on Tuesday. Police say they have charged him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and drug and firearm charges related to the shooting of Demetrius Herring on Woods Run Avenue on June 14, 2020.
US Marshals and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police located and arrested 24-year-old Darnell McFadden of the North Side. He is charged with the June 14, 2020 Homicide on Woods Run Avenue. https://t.co/XFWW8i0uUj pic.twitter.com/3Sega8LW2vRELATED: 'Bullhorn Lady' Rachel Powell, Mercer County Mother Suspected In Capitol Attack, Released On Bond
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 9, 2021
When emergency officials arrived at the scene last year, they found Herring, who was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: First Round Of Heavy Snow Leaves Side Roads A Mess As Rounds 2 And 3 Loom
A second person who was also shot in the area was treated at a local hospital.