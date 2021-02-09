CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A second person was also shot in the area.
Filed Under:Brighton Heights, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Woods Run Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting last summer in Brighton Heights.

RELATED: Former Pittsburgh Firefighters Union President Dies

Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of Darnell McFadden on Tuesday. Police say they have charged him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and drug and firearm charges related to the shooting of Demetrius Herring on Woods Run Avenue on June 14, 2020.

When emergency officials arrived at the scene last year, they found Herring, who was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: First Round Of Heavy Snow Leaves Side Roads A Mess As Rounds 2 And 3 Loom

A second person who was also shot in the area was treated at a local hospital.