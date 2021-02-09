SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and using a bullhorn to direct other rioters.
Capitol Riots, FBI, Local News, Mercer County, Rachel Powell, U.S. Capitol

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rachel Powell, the woman who has been charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol has a detention hearing set for Tuesday.

(Photo: FBI)

Powell’s lawyer says she should be released because she’s a mother of eight and not a flight risk.

(Photo Credit: Andy Sheehan/KDKA)

She turned herself in last week after the FBI raided her home in Mercer County.