By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rachel Powell, the woman who has been charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol has a detention hearing set for Tuesday.
Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and using a bullhorn to direct other rioters.
Powell's lawyer says she should be released because she's a mother of eight and not a flight risk.
She turned herself in last week after the FBI raided her home in Mercer County.