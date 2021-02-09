By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — A father is pleading for justice almost a year after his son was shot and killed in Braddock.

Jason Lewis, 39, was gunned down outside of the Sahara Temple after-hours club on Feb. 16, 2020. Allegheny County Police detectives have identified between 12-20 witnesses, but no one is cooperating.

“As long as I can breathe, I’m going to fight for my son, his grandchildren and his children,” said Richard Lewis.

Richard describes Jason as a loving husband and father and grandfather who gave back to Braddock by coaching and mentoring young people. He also gave away bookbags, turkeys and toys to those in need.

“He was so loved and he did not deserve this,” Richard said.

“It’s something about the loss of a child that hollows you out,” he added. “It rips you out from the inside.”

Detective Steven Hitchings showed KDKA surveillance video from the night of the shooting.

“He walked outside and within two minutes, he was basically assassinated,” Hitchings said.

Lewis went to the bar with a friend, and that friend, police say, got into a minor verbal argument with a woman over a drink. Jason and the friend decided to leave. In the surveillance video, Jason is seen laughing and hugging others. When he got outside, police say he was shot multiple times.

Police believe the shooter knew Jason, was at the club, and was a family member of the woman involved in the drink incident. Surveillance video also captured what police believe is a black Chevy Avalanche in the area of the shooting.

“There were in excess of 15 to 20 people outside that witnessed this, and the people we were able to identify refused to identify the perpetrator,” Hitchings said.

While the investigation continues, Jason’s dad says he will not stop fighting.

“Someone knows. And we are just asking as a family to help us make sense of this. Bring this person to justice,” he said.

Richard said there is a vigil next Tuesday at the Braddock Civic Plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS with any information.