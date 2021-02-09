PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As overnight snowfall continued to fall across Western Pennsylvania, roadways became covered, causing tricky commutes for many.
PennDOT has issued a reduction in speed limits on several area highways, including:
- Interstate 79 in Allegheny County and Lawrence County
- Interstate 376 along the Parkway East and Parkway West as well as in Lawrence County
- Interstate 279 along the Parkway North
- Interstate 579
- State Route 28
- Interstate 376 along the Beaver Valley Expressway
- State Route 422 in Lawrence County
The speed limit on those roadways have been reduced to 45 miles per hour.
Amy Wadas took to the streets in the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab to monitor conditions.
It’s a snowy morning today. Please be careful if you plan to hit the roads. We are in the @KDKA mobile weather lab cruising around to give you updates. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/HaOOFyZukI
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 9, 2021
After traveling through downtown Pittsburgh, the Mobile Weather Lab made its way through the South Side.
In Oakland, Forbes Avenue appeared to be heavily covered around 5:15 a.m.
In Oakland, Forbes Avenue appeared to be heavily covered around 5:15 a.m.

This is Forbes Avenue in Oakland. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/wXa7F6v3mz

— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 9, 2021
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 9, 2021
PennDOT’s Steve Cowan spoke with KDKA just before 6:00 a.m.
Cowan said that conditions are better on interstates than secondary roads, and that caution needs to be exercised by drivers.
In Squirrel Hill, conditions were similar to those in Oakland and the South Side.
You’re looking at Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill now. pic.twitter.com/YtD1C4rZTE
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 9, 2021
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing weather situation.