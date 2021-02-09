PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s demolition day for an historic building on Pittsburgh after it went up in flames.

Because of the partial collapse and all of the damage and destruction to the building, crews will be bringing what is left of it down.

The massive fire started around 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from many neighborhoods around the city as flames shot out of the roof of the building.

As the fire got under control, firefighters made their way out of the building.

Just after 4:00 p.m., part of the building collapsed.

The more than 130-year-old building had been restored with six apartments and two businesses — a barber shop and the South Side Chamber of Commerce.

Fire crews say no one was injured in the blaze.

“We just nearly bought everything, clothes, everything in there. This is all we have,” said Willis Hurt.

“I worked so hard for everything. I’ve been here a month. I lost everything,” Evan Russell said.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping the eight people who have been left without a home.

This morning, demolition crews will come in to bring down what is left of the building.

At this point, East Carson Street is closed in the area around the building.

Stay with KDKA for more on this story as the demolition will take place later today.