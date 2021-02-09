(CNN) — Radio and others may have dropped him, but Morgan Wallen’s music is still selling.
The country singer apologized last week after he was captured on video using a racial slur. Media companies like iHeart Radio and CMT dropped his music from their playlists.RELATED: Country Singer Morgan Wallen Suspended From Label After Racial Slur
Still, Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” topped the Billboard 200 chart for a fourth consecutive week, according to Billboard.
His sales rose 1,220% last Wednesday as compared to the day before, Rolling Stone reported.RELATED: Styx Records National Anthem To Play For Steelers Vs. Browns Wild Card Game At Heinz Field
Many in the country music industry reacted swiftly to condemn Wallen’s words.
Big Loud suspended Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely “in the wake of recent events,” according to a statement on its verified social media accounts.
The label said its distributing partner, Republic Records, fully supports the decision and “such behavior will not be tolerated.”MORE: Wiz Khalifa Shows Support For Pittsburgh Steelers Ahead Of Wild Card Game
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.