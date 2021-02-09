SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
Oram's famous cinnamon roll donuts put them over the top.
Beaver County, Beaver Falls

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A big honor has been given to a local bakery.

Food & Wine magazine has ranked the best donuts in every state.

(Photo Credit: Oram’s Donut Shop)

Oram’s Donut Shop in Beaver Falls has been given the title for its cinnamon roll donuts.

Oram’s’ website says the cinnamon roll donuts are its best sellers.