By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local psychologist has been named the Pennsylvania School Psychologist of the Year.
Isaac Tarbell is the Pittsburgh Public Schools Supervisor of Psychological Services.
During his tenure, the district has boosted the number of psychologists by 50%.
The district has also put a greater emphasis on “Prevention and Intervention” efforts among students.