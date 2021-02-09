SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local psychologist has been named the Pennsylvania School Psychologist of the Year.

Isaac Tarbell is the Pittsburgh Public Schools Supervisor of Psychological Services.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

During his tenure, the district has boosted the number of psychologists by 50%.

The district has also put a greater emphasis on “Prevention and Intervention” efforts among students.