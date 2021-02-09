By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 405 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 215 are confirmed from 863 PCR tests. There are 190 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 19 to Feb. 8, with four from November and December.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 10 months to 99 years with a median age of 40 years.

There have been 71,938 total cases and 4,607 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The two latest deaths were recorded on Feb. 2 and 5. One of the patients was in their 80s and the other was in their 90s. Both deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

The county-wide death toll now totals 1,529.

