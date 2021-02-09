SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
Police say Varek was last seen on Monday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. getting off a Port Authority bus.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Missing Man, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Safety, Richard Varek

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Police say 62-year-old Richard Varek of the South Side Slopes neighborhood was last seen on Monday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. getting off a Port Authority bus near Smithfield and Carson Street.

(Courtesy: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Varek, who is 5’4″ and weighs 150 lbs. with gray hair and green eyes was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray or dark blue sweatpants, a Steelers jacket, a Pepsi hat, white shoes, and gloves.

Police say Varek may have been headed to Mt. Washington.

Police also say that Varek has an intellectual disability and is hard of hearing.

Anyone with information regarding where he may be is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.