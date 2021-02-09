By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 62-year-old man.
Police say 62-year-old Richard Varek of the South Side Slopes neighborhood was last seen on Monday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. getting off a Port Authority bus near Smithfield and Carson Street.
Varek, who is 5'4″ and weighs 150 lbs. with gray hair and green eyes was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray or dark blue sweatpants, a Steelers jacket, a Pepsi hat, white shoes, and gloves.
Police say Varek may have been headed to Mt. Washington.
Police say Varek has an intellectual disability and is hard of hearing.
Anyone with information regarding where he may be is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.