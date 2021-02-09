SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
The Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank came together to give back to local veterans and military families.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One by one on Monday, cars lined up in the Strip District to receive free food.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA NewsChopper2)

They hosted a distribution event along Stallman Street on Monday.

Volunteers gave away boxes of food including fresh produce, fish, and pantry items.