By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One by one on Monday, cars lined up in the Strip District to receive free food.
The Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank came together to give back to local veterans and military families.
They hosted a distribution event along Stallman Street on Monday.
Volunteers gave away boxes of food including fresh produce, fish, and pantry items.