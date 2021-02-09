PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s snowing. The heaviest of the snow is expected to arrive before 8:00 a.m.

Through then, expect to see between 2-5″ of snow widespread between I-80 and the West Virginia state line.

It also looks like there is a chance to see a ‘bullseye’ area with upwards of five to maybe even six inches of snow.

Best guess for where this sets up would be somewhere in Western Allegheny County but really it could end up anywhere in the watch area.

An additional inch of snow will be possible for the rest of the morning.

By noon, the snow should have come to an end for most places, clouds will stay in place through the day.

We won’t see temperatures warming very much today with us hovering near 25 degrees through the day.

Looking ahead, today’s snow could be one of four potential big snows possible through the weekend.

The next round of snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Early numbers show around an inch of additional snow falling then.

Bigger snow totals look possible on Friday.

Early estimates show most places seeing at least two inches of snow through the day on Friday.

Finally the biggest snow of the week could arrive for Sunday.

At this point there are a lot of questions when it comes to what to expect on Sunday.

I am calling for a wintry mix at this point.

I do have some concerns that icy conditions could be possible on Sunday with an ice storm but again we will keep an eye on it.

Also, we have been seeing hints of a brutal arctic air mass arriving at some point.

It now looks like it will arrive on Monday into Tuesday.

Look for temperatures to fall to near zero degrees for a couple of mornings as the cold air mass is in place.

