PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One round down, two more to go.

The winter weather advisory we were under overnight was canceled earlier in the day, but the winter wonderland we’re living in right now shows no signs of changing any time soon, says KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery.

The first of three rounds of snow this week ended earlier this afternoon with a few more snow showers north of Pittsburgh and along I-80 and flurries to the south that gradually tapered off.

The rest of Tuesday looks dry and a bit cooler than average with highs right around the 30 degree mark.

Tonight will be dry and chilly with lows in the teens.

On Wednesday, we start off the day dry and get ready for round two of the snow starting mid-evening and overnight into Thursday morning. Right now, the system looks to be centered a bit farther south than last night’s version, which could lead to a bit lower snowfall amounts.

Round three of snow arrives later Thursday night into Friday with another couple of inches on the way.

After that, cold air stays in place through the weekend.

With more snow on the way and bitter air in the forecast after that, many who live in the city are worried about how long it will take to get side roads cleaned.

From Point Breeze to Brookline, main roads are clear and traffic is moving, but it’s the side roads in the neighborhoods that the biggest worry.

Mykeisha Edwards, who lives in Carrick, was out when the snow started falling Monday night. She says she witnessed cars sliding, unable to gain traction in the heavy snowfall. Then, this morning, there was no improvement.

In heavy snowfalls, she says crews typically only plow her street once and she wants to know where the city crews are treating.

“I just feel like somebody might crash. I think someone crashed into our fire hydrant not too long ago. I’m just concerned it’s going to cause more chaos on our street,” Edwards said.

As Enore Mariutto finished shoveling his driveway in Brookline, he said, “Mission completed, I hope. I don’t want to have to do it again tonight, I’m getting too old for this stuff.”

As some people shoveled, other people’s tires spun as they tried to get out of the neighborhood and onto the clear main roads.

“I mean going downhill four-wheel drive doesn’t mean anything. There are people getting side-swiped, I mean just look at it, it’s terrible,” said Brookline resident Tyler Likovich.

Likovich has lived in Brookline for a year and tells KDKA every snowstorm, it’s like Groundhog Day.

“They just don’t do anything. They may have come around right as the snow was falling and then just don’t come back,” Likovich said.

These residents are well past frustrated and are calling on the city to hit the streets.

“We’ve tried to write our representatives, the city council, and we just get no response. We get a letter from Peduto saying, ‘oh we will do better next time.’ It’ the same song and dance every time it snows,” Likeovich said.

A city spokesperson says there are roughly 60 trucks out on 12-hour shifts working to get to every city street. He says, according to the plow tracker, those side roads have been treated in the last 12 hours.

When KDKA questioned him on the Brookline streets that appeared to not be treated, he referred to the snowplow tracker, but that tracker shows a number of side roads in fact had not been touched.

