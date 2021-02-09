By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins search for a new general manager may be inching closer towards an ending.
According to a new report, former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall has had a second interview with the Penguins.

Ron Hextall had second interview in PIT. We will see where this week takes us.
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 9, 2021
It’s been nearly two weeks since Jim Rutherford resigned as Penguins general manager.