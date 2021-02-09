SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins search for a new general manager may be inching closer towards an ending.

According to a new report, former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall has had a second interview with the Penguins.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Jim Rutherford resigned as Penguins general manager.