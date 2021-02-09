CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 45-year-old suffered a medical emergency in the DuBois station's parking lot.
DUBOIS, Pa. (KDKA) – A state police trooper died on-duty after suffering a medical emergency.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick announced the death of Trooper Monty Mitchell, who was assigned to Troop C, DuBois.

According to police, he suffered a medical emergency in the station parking lot during his shift around 9 p.m. Monday. Station personnel tried to save his life and called 911, but Mitchell was pronounced dead at the hospital an hour later.

“Our department today feels the heartache of the sudden loss of a colleague and friend,” said Colonel Evanchick in a release. “We ask Pennsylvanians to keep Trooper Mitchell and his loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Mitchell was 45 years old.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.