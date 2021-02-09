By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf administration is creating a COVID-19 vaccine task force with lawmakers.
The task force aims to establish a streamlined set of communicators within the General Assembly and Wolf administration to share information about the state’s vaccination plan.
"We have a good working relationship with our legislators, and we know they are the eyes, ears, and voices for Pennsylvanians," Gov. Wolf said in a press release.
“The feedback they receive from their local communities is extremely important, particularly as the commonwealth continues to improve upon this once-in-a-generation vaccine rollout. Working with leaders from each caucus in the General Assembly, we are creating a task force to ensure collaboration and strengthen communications about the state’s vaccine plan.”
The task force will be made up of Democrats Sen. Art Haywood and Rep. Bridget Kosierowski and Republicans Sen. Ryan Aument and Rep. Tim O'Neal. They'll join Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Randy Padfield from the Wolf administration.
The task force will meet “as needed” and will give updates to the full General Assembly.