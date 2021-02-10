PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network has expanded its visitation policy.

AHN is now allowing patients to see more people throughout the duration of their hospital stay. Brian Parker, AHN’s chief quality & learning officer, told KDKA that the decision came as coronavirus case numbers are dropping and vaccines are being rolled out.

“Reducing the restriction just a little bit is something that drives the well-being of the folks that were taking care of in the hospital. That human touch and interaction are important to the healing process,” said Parker.

Under the new policy announced this week, patients can now see however many visitors they want within visiting hours of 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. However, only one visitor is allowed in the facility at a time.

“The screeners who are doing the intake as each person comes into the facility are obviously going to be saying, ‘Are you with anyone else?’ If you are, you will have to wait in the vehicle or come at another time,” said Parker.

The full list of rules for AHN visitors include:

Present valid identification when entering the hospital and be over the age of 18.

Accept a coronavirus screening and not be experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Wear a mask at all times. Please bring your own, or one will be provided.

Stay within designated areas — either the patient’s room or specific waiting areas.

Make other arrangements for meals and drinks — the cafeteria is closed to visitors.

Allegheny Health Network’s full visitation policy can be found here.

Meanwhile, UPMC is also considering changes to its visitation policy. A UPMC representative sent KDKA the following statement:

“We are actively reviewing our support person guidelines at UPMC, and we anticipate changes in the near future. We are flexible and accommodating based on our patients’ unique circumstances and needs, and we are always mindful to create the best outcomes for our patients.”

UPMC has posted its full visitation policy here.