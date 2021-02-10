LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Latrobe-area family counselor faces another allegation of sexually abusing a minor who came to him for help.

Already accused of sexually assaulting nearly a half-dozen underage girls, 49-year-old Dr. Greg Miscik now stands accused of sexually abusing a girl in her early teens.

Officer Michelle Preston of the Latrobe police told KDKA when Miscik was arrested, “He has had therapy sessions with these children for years before he initiated any of this contact.”

Miscik, a licensed family counselor, was initially charged with sexually abusing young girls who came to his office. Police say the alleged abuse occurred inside Miscik’s downtown Latrobe office.

But investigators say these latest allegations didn’t happen at Miscik’s Latrobe office. They took place where he lives.

According to court documents, the latest alleged victim told police she came to Dr. Miscik’s practice to deal with emotional issues, as well as other issues. Investigators say the girl told them she was nervous, scared and stressed about seeing Miscik after the alleged sexual assaults.

Investigators say that the incidents happened while the girl was between the ages of 14 to 19 on four different occasions. Miscik also allegedly offered the victim money for nude photos and forcibly raped her when she turned 19.

The latest charges against Miscik include aggravated indecent assault and promoting prostitution of a minor. The final charge is a result of the allegations that Miscik gave the latest alleged victim money after sexual acts were performed on him.