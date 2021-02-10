PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Negotiations between the Keystone Oaks School District and the teachers union continue. For days, teachers were on strike and now, students are back to learning virtually.

Some will be able to be back inside the classroom as early as tomorrow.

Teachers went on strike on February 1st and during that time classes were canceled.

The strike started because the union, the Keystone Oaks Education Association, and the school board were unable to agree on a new contract.

The last contract expired on June 30th.

According to the Keystone Oaks School District, the Pennsylvania Department of Education has determined that the work stoppage could only last a total of seven days and that classes must resume today at the latest.

Tomorrow will be like a hybrid model for students, then on Friday, it will be a full day of instruction.

The school board says the next contract negotiations will be Thursday, February 11th at 6:30 p.m.

