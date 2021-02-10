By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A 60-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fayette County native Alexa Randolph.RELATED: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports First Case Of UK Coronavirus Variant
Randolph was reported missing on Jan 28, and police say her vehicle was found one day later in the parking lot of a Walmart in Morgantown. Law enforcement found her body inside the cargo area of the vehicle.RELATED: Pennie To Reopen 2021 Health Insurance Enrollment During Coronavirus Pandemic
On Wednesday, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said Gary Donald Smith II was arrested and charged. Police say he is the paternal grandfather of Randolph’s child. He was arraigned and taken to the North Central Regional Jail, where he awaits his preliminary hearing.
“The investigation has shown that the victim’s vehicle was dropped off at the Walmart located at 75 Retail Circle at approximately 8:52 PM and the suspect left on foot,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.
Police say if anyone witnessed someone walking on Grafton Road on Jan. 28 to contact them at 304-291-7218.MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Round 2 Prompts Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Area, Plenty More Snow To Come
Randolph was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and studied at West Virginia University.