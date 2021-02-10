Winter Weather Advisory for overnight for Westmoreland, Indiana, Fayette, and Greene counties. 3-5 inches of snow is expected.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

I hope you like snow because we are going to see plenty of it over the next couple of days.

How much?

Well, the next round of snow arrives overnight tonight with Pittsburgh seeing a modest one to perhaps two inches of snow.

The bullseye with tonight’s snow will be just south of I-70 in the Laurels where upwards of six inches of snow will be possible overnight tonight and through Thursday. Most places along and south of I-70 will see anywhere between two to three inches of snow. Places along I-80 may not see any snow at all today through Thursday.

The change in the forecast is on Friday where it is now looking dry.

The Friday system has now been pushed back to Saturday morning and will be part of a one-two punch of snow that will hit over the weekend.

How much snow are we looking at?

Two-day totals are hinting at five to eight inches of snow falling over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

Seven to ten inches falling for places along I-80!

If you think we are done with snow chances after the weekend you’d be wrong.

Another system set to impact the area on Monday could bring winter storm warnings for a large portion of western Pennsylvania.

Model data is pumping out an additional five to nine inches of snow on Monday into Tuesday.

