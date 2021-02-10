By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – It was learned on Tuesday that the North Fayette Police Department’s K9 Nevo died.
The news caused other departments to send their condolences to the officers of the North Fayette Township Police Department, including the Findlay Township Police Department.
“It is with great sadness today that we learned of the passing of North Fayette Township Police Department K-9 Nevo,” they said in a Facebook post. “Our hearts and our prayers are with the NFPD during this difficult time.”