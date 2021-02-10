By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,378 more cases of Coronavirus and 125 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 880,291 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 4 stood at 8.6%., the Health Department reports.

There are 2,890 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 574 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 22,745 total.

There are 3,725,236 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 64,847 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,566 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 77,413. Out of total deaths, 11,896 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 23,952 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

