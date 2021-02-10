PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The state has notified pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania and said they won’t be receiving any coronavirus vaccines this week. That includes vaccines that were supposed to be second doses.
As of Wednesday, more than 1.4 million vaccine doses had been administered to over 1 million people in Pennsylvania. That’s out of the more than 2.4 million doses that will have been allocated by Feb. 13.
