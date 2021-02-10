By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 239 new Coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 118 are confirmed from 852 PCR tests. There are 121 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 17 to Feb. 9, with one from December and two from January.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 10 months to 104 years with a median age of 36 years.

There have been 72,177 total cases and 4,621 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

Of the 35 newly-reported deaths, the Health Department says three happened in December and 10 are from January. The dates of death range from Dec. 10 to Feb. 9.

The patients include one person who was in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, eight patients in their 70s, 13 in their 80s and seven in their 90s. Twelve of these deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

The county-wide death toll now totals 1,564.

