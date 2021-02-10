PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — So far this season, we’ve seen a total of 48.4 inches of snow! If you like winter weather, you’ll be happy to hear that more is on the way.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect from 4 p.m. today until 9 a.m. Thursday for areas east and along the ridges. Those areas could see 3-6 inches of snow through tomorrow morning.

❄ Winter Weather Update: The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning begin at 4pm today for portions of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. #PAwx #WVwx #OHwx pic.twitter.com/WTwUthuFzJ — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 10, 2021

The Pittsburgh area is only looking at about 2-3 inches and lesser amounts north of 422 and I-80 and also west.

This evening’s commute home could be a tricky one, but the Thursday morning rush hour could be even more hazardous.

This would be round two of winter weather for our region this week.

Round three of snow looks to arrive late Thursday night through early Friday, but at this point it’s channeled south of I-70 with an additional inch expected.

In terms of temperatures, we are lucky we don’t have the coldest of the Arctic air, but we are still below normal with highs right around the freezing mark through the weekend and lows near normal in the low 20s and upper teens.

More snow looks to arrive Saturday with the heaviest being overnight Saturday through early Sunday morning. It’s still too early to narrow down totals but several inches are looking likely at this point.

Colder air sticks around for the start of the work week!

